UCL: Manchester City Vs PSG Today At 9pm

Wednesday’s Champions League tie with Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain have been given a boost by the fact Mauricio Pochettino will be able to name Sergio Ramos in the travelling squad.

Whilst much of the early focus this week is on links between Pochettino and Manchester United, PSG can all but secure top spot in their Champions League group with a victory at the Etihad Stadium, repeating what they achieved on Matchday 2.

Ramos has yet to make his debut for the club due to injuries, and Pochettino will be glad to be able to call on his experience on a night when the French club are going to have to be at their best defensively.

It wasn’t all good news for the Parisian club though, with Kylian Mbappe being doubtful for the match according to L’Equipe.

Mbappe didn’t train with the rest of the squad on Monday and remains the main question mark ahead of PSG’s flight to Manchester.

