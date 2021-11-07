UFC: Kamaru Usman Defeats Colby Covington To Retain Welterweight Title (Video)

UFC 268: Kamaru Usman beats Covington via decision to retain welterweight title
Kamaru Usman has defeated Colby Covington by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-7, 49-46) to retain the UFC welterweight championship.
After their rematch at UFC 268 at the Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Usman described Covington as a tough opponent.
Usman won their first fight with a fifth-round knockout.
He also acknowledged that Covington has improved from their first bout.
Usman subsequently proclaimed himself the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Covington “the second-best guy” in the division.
On his part, Covington admitted that Usman had a better night.