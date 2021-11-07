UFC: Kamaru Usman Defeats Colby Covington To Retain Welterweight Title (Video)

UFC 268: Kamaru Usman beats Covington via decision to retain welterweight title

Kamaru Usman has defeated Colby Covington by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-7, 49-46) to retain the UFC welterweight championship.

After their rematch at UFC 268 at the Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Usman described Covington as a tough opponent.

Usman won their first fight with a fifth-round knockout.

He also acknowledged that Covington has improved from their first bout.

Usman subsequently proclaimed himself the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Covington “the second-best guy” in the division.

On his part, Covington admitted that Usman had a better night.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZ31Yi8p8SE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...