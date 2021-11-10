Ugandan Couple Who Had Sex On A Busy Road Sentenced To 30 Months Imprisonment (Pics)

Couple sentenced to 30 months imprisonment for having sex on a busy road in Uganda

A man and woman who were caught on camera having sex on a busy roadside have been sentenced to 30 months imprisonment in Uganda.

Hafashimana Paskari, a 29-year-old bodaboda rider of Migeshi village, Rwaramba parish and Muhawenimana Colodine Mukamulenzi, 24, of Nyakinama sub county in Kisoro District, were arrested last week and charged to court for public nuisance.

The duo, who were convicted by the Kisoro Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 9, performed the immoral act along Kisoro-Bunagana Highway.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions sanctioned the charge of indecent practice against the duo.

It was alleged that Paskari and Colodine on the 2nd day of November 2021 at about 5:00pm along Kisoro Road in Kisoro Municipality had sex in public, an act of gross indecency.

They appeared in court on Tuesday for the plea with Muhendo Peter as the Prosecutor and His Worship Fred Gidudu as the trial magistrate.

The two pleaded guilty to the charge and were sentenced to 30 months imprisonment.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Mukamurenzi and Paskari are seen leisurely walking up the busy road and then without warning, the two literally humped away with little or no care for who’s watching the show.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/11/couple-sentenced-to-30-months-imprisonment-for-having-sex-on-a-busy-road-in-uganda.html

