Ugwuanyi Appoints Augustine Didigwu As Surveyor-General

…Upgrades Survey Dept to Extra-Ministerial Dept

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the appointment of Surveyor Dr. Augustine S. Didigwu as the Surveyor-General and Head of the state’s Survey Department.

The appointment was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh.

Aroh disclosed that Surveyor Didigwu, until his new appointment, was the Head of Department of Surveying and Geoinformatics, Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Agbani, since 2018.

The Information Commissioner added that the newly appointed Surveyor-General is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Institute of Surveyors, Enugu State branch, from 2017 till date.

Aroh recalled that the State Executive Council at its 9th Executive Council meeting held on Friday, July 17, 2020 approved the upgrading of the Survey Department to an Extra-Ministerial Department, stressing that Gov. Ugwuanyi “believes that Surveyor Didigwu, Bs.c, Ms.c, Ph.D, will bring his known professionalism to bear on his new assignment



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1557654997911393&id=100010007227700

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...