Gov. Ugwuanyi unveils action plan towards tackling water supply challenge in Enugu

…Says issue will soon be history

*Flags off Ingrace Water-on-Wheels enterprise

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has assured the people of the state that water supply challenges will become history as soon as the AFD (French Development Agency) supported water projects come fully on stream in a few months time.

Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration is participating in the AFD (French Development Agency) Support to 3rd National Urban Water Sector Reform Project, which will deliver end-to-end water supply solution in Enugu metropolis.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Water-on-Wheels enterprise, an initiative of Ingrace Group designed to deliver potable water to points of need through mobile application order and other ancillary services, to complement the remarkable efforts of the state government to ensure steady supply of potable water to Enugu people, Gov. Ugwuanyi disclosed that within the AFD implementation plan, the Detailed Engineering Design of works component of the project is in progress.

The governor, who highlighted the progress made by his administration in providing potable water to the people of the state in spite of the heavy challenges it met on ground in the water sector, added that “the tender for rehabilitation of Oji and Ajali water schemes (including water treatment plants) and other works would commence by the end of this year”.

According to him, “the dilapidated water pipeline networks in Enugu metropolis will be replaced with new ones while new estate developments and unserved neighbourhoods will be connected to the public water supply system”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who stated that at inception he met a heavily challenged water sector especially at the production end, revealed that “the Oji River and Ajali water schemes were decrepit with daily water production far below their installed capacities” and “the 9th Mile Crash Borehole Programme was comatose and its major installations had been vandalized occasioning grossly inadequate potable water supply to Enugu city”.

On progress made by his administration in providing potable water to the people of Enugu State, the governor listed as follows: “Emergency rehabilitation of Oji and Ajali water schemes resulting in improved water supply to most parts of Enugu city including GRA, New Haven, Asata, some parts of Independence Layout, Achara Layout, Trans-Ekulu and Coal Camp areas, etc.

“Construction of additional five (5) functional water boreholes in Nsukka and this has led to great improvement in water supply in Nsukka Urban; construction of water pipeline extensions in many streets and communities in Enugu Urban and Nsukka due to increased water supply; complete rehabilitation of 9th Mile Crash Borehole Programme that is fully powered by solar energy.

“Eight ( water boreholes are already productive in this scheme and soon, with the imminent inauguration of this project, water supply to Enugu metropolis will receive a significant boost.

“Rejigging and retooling of Enugu State Water Corporation to ensure a competent, well-equipped and well-motivated workforce; bidding process for drilling of ten (10) new solar energy-powered water boreholes in Okwojo Ngwo is on course; and Enugu State government’s participation in the AFD (French Development Agency) Support to 3rd National Urban Water Sector Reform Project will deliver end-to-end water supply solution to Enugu metropolis”.

Appreciating the complementarity of the Ingrace Water-on-Wheels initiative, Gov. Ugwuanyi congratulated the President of Ingrace Group, Mr. Chinedu Onu for the business venture, describing him as “one of our illustrious sons, a young and bold entrepreneur, imbued with uncommon courage and the willingness to take the plunge”.

In his remarks, Ingrace Group President, Mr. Onu expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for honouring the invitation to flag off the enterprise.

He explained that the scheme was designed to complement the laudable efforts of the state government at providing potable water to Enugu people, stressing that “there is no state in this country the government has sufficiently provided enough water for the people”.

Mr. Onu pointed out that Enugu State has grown in population under Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration, adding that the friendly investment climate the governor has sustained in the state “has made it possible that investors troop down to Enugu for investment. Hence the high demand for potable water in our state”.

Dignitaries at the event include the Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Hon. Innocent Ezeoha, the Chairman of Udi Local Government Area, Hon. Ifeanyi Agu, the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Pilgrims and Welfare Board, Barr. Nestor Ezeme, and the Chairman, Enugu State Local Government Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC), Hon. Engr. Hyacinth Ngwu, among others.

