UI 1st Class Graduate Reveals He Had F9 Parallel In NECO (Photos)

Mayowa Joshua Amusan, fresh Nigerian graduate from the University of Ibadan (UI), has inspired the internet with his incredible academic success story.

Mayowa graduated with a first-class from the University of Ibadan and was the best student in the department of agricultural economics after getting F9 parallel in his NECO examinations some years ago.

Sharing a copy of the F9 parallel result, Mayowa added that he was able to clear his WAEC papers after 3 sittings. The young man said he proceeded to Polytechnic of Ibadan to further his studies.

At Ibadan Polytechnic, Mayowa performed well, finishing with a distinction and decided to cross over to the University of Ibadan (UI).

As if suffering post-failure effects, Mayowa said he was reluctant to register for UI’s POST-UTME as he feared not scaling it.

Thanks to his support system of family members and siblings, the bright scholar took the exam and got into agricultural economics where he has now written his name in gold.

DO NOT GIVE UP!.

The first picture attached to this post is a snapshot of my first ever written external examination. I had failed that year in all the subjects I sat for with a F9 Parallel. I had to resit for WAEC three times after that result before I finally cleared all of my papers.

I then proceeded to The Polytechnic of Ibadan. At the start, my CGPA was quite low but with hard work, consistency, and the help of God, I made a Distinction in Agricultural Technology.

Even though I made a Distinction, I was still reluctant to purchase the Post-UTME form for the University of Ibadan because I feared I would not pass the exams.

My parents and siblings believed in me and God-willing I gained admission through direct entry into 200 Level to study Agricultural Economics. I not only made a first-class, but I graduated as the best in my department.

With God, hard work, a loving family, and good friends everything is possible.

Keep at it and DO NOT GIVE UP!

I look forward to gaining more experience and I will continually keep tabs on the postgraduate scholarship opportunities disseminated by Kelechukwu Onwukamike (Dr. rer. nat.) (Ph.D), Babajide Milton Macaulay, Ph.D. Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi (Ph.D), Dr. Dipo Awojide, and other scholars.

