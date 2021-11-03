Unai Emery Officially Rejects Newcastle’s Offer

Unai Emery has officially ruled himself out of the Newcastle job

His official statement reads: “No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my staff, which is maximum and for me is the most important.

“Villarreal CF is my home and I am 100% committed.

“Honestly, I am grateful for the interest of a great club, but even more grateful to be here and that is why I communicated to Fernando Roig my decision to want to continue being part of this project for the commitment and respect that I perceive from the club and from my players, which is mutual and reciprocal

“I want to thank the fans for the support they have always shown me. On Sunday we have a very important game and I hope that we can all achieve victory together.

“See you at the Estadio de la Ceramica.”

Source: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1455892712209670148?t=B_U3NtdvVIS54EdJygJ9lw&s=19

