UNIBEN’s First Student Ever With Matric. Number 001

Mr John Adaigbe, is the first ever registered student of the university of Benin (UNIBEN) with the matriculation number 001.

He made his presence yesterday at the 4th Oath-Taking/Induction ceremony of the 2019/2020 set of Education graduates of the University of Benin hosted by the Faculty of Education in the ongoing convocation week.

During her speech, Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Mrs Lilian Salami revealed that Mr. John Adaigbe was the first ever registered student. She also disclosed that Mr. John held the Matriculation number 001 and for this he was nicknamed 001.



