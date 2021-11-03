Unknown Gunmen Kill Police Officers In Port Harcourt

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Two police officers have been killed at Okija street, Diobu, Port-Harcourt, POLITICS NIGERIA has learnt.

The Two  Officers attached to Mile One Police Station, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State were killed while on a stop and search operation at Okija street in the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt.

Eyewitness reports reveal that the gunmen who were inside vehicle attacked the Police Officers and shot  them.

The police officers died on the spot. Confirming the report, the Rivers State Police Command Public Relation Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni disclosed that the command is already on the trail of the killers.

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-unknown-gunmen-kill-police-officers-in-port-harcourt/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: