POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Two police officers have been killed at Okija street, Diobu, Port-Harcourt, POLITICS NIGERIA has learnt.

The Two Officers attached to Mile One Police Station, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State were killed while on a stop and search operation at Okija street in the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt.

Eyewitness reports reveal that the gunmen who were inside vehicle attacked the Police Officers and shot them.

The police officers died on the spot. Confirming the report, the Rivers State Police Command Public Relation Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni disclosed that the command is already on the trail of the killers.

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-unknown-gunmen-kill-police-officers-in-port-harcourt/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...