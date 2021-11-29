UNN Female SUG Presidential Candidate Cries Out Over Disqualification (Pix)

My comrades, if truly injury to one is injury to all, I need you to prove it to me. If truly injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere then my comrades must show me some solidarity in this injustice meted on me simply because I am a woman with the Courage to dare to want to become SUG president.

They have Forged an appointment letter to claim I am an appointee of Enugu State Government and forwarded to UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA ELECTORAL COMMISSION (UNECO).

Meanwhile, it has been proven from a reliable source in the Government house Enugu that such letter did not emanate from their office and was forged. They said investigation is ongoing to ascertain who forged and submitted and who received and acted on the said letter without verification. I was not even asked or given fair hearing.

We call on men and women of goodwill to intervene in this grave injustice. A lot have been proven to have gone wrong. I call on our amiable Vice Chancellor, a father and a good man, to step in and look into the entire process.

I am not desperate to become the SUG president but I desire to vindicate my name from these false allegations leveled on me and acted on without fair hearing by the Dean of Students Affairs, one we all had believed will be a father to all. I humbly call on people of goodwill to please intervene and at least challenge the Dean to provide his source of a Fake appointment letter which he didn’t care to investigate before hastily disqualifying me and alleging that I have security report. I have gone to UNN security and they denied having anything against me but have refused giving me a written report to show that I don’t have any security issue. I have also gone to the DSS office Nsukka where they said they didn’t do the screening. I go these miles because I want to understand what my crimes are. I have almost exhausted my efforts as a student fighting for Her right and am begging people of good will to help me out at least with asking questions and seeking answers from Dean of Students Affairs to please provide the source of his forged letter against me.

Today it is Ozioko Chidimma Domitila, tomorrow it may be you or someone else. I will personally step aside if the Dean can prove to me that I have breached any code of Conduct. But I refuse to accept their judgement upon me that as a woman I cannot be SUG president. This is 21st century and the world has evolved. People must see that there is nothing wrong with a woman aspiring to lead.

I have continued to love & respect the Dean of Students Affairs as a father but here he got it so wrong. But there is still a chance for him to redeem himself and make us still believe in him again. I believe I deserve to know your sources and the be heard. I have no skeletons in my cupboard and I’m sure it is either you acted maliciously or you are being misled. Give me a chance to prove myself that’s all I ask.

I call on the NANS president and all the other stakeholders, this is an opportunity to make the Students of University of Nsukka believe in you the more. All we are asking is fairness, equity, justice and fair hearing. Once that is done & I am found wanting, I will accept my fate.

Yours in the struggle

Ozioko Chidimma Domitila



https://www.facebook.com/100013261203822/posts/1301540880297940/

So, Student affairs Dean cannot allow a lady to run for SUG president in this 21st century.

