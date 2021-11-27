US Environmental Advocacy Group Appoints Nigerian Director Of Projects (Photos)

US Environmental Advocacy Group Appoints SDG Advocate, Chukwuebuka Director Of Projects

A United States based environmental advocacy group, Climate Clock has appointed an SDG advocate, Anyaduba Chukwuebuka Director of Project and Partnership.

In an appointment letter dated November 2, 2021 and signed by Gan Golan, Co-founder of Climate Clock, the organisation says this is in recognition of Chukwuebuka’s participation as an influencer, connector and producer, expressing gratitude for his willingness to serve in such an essential role at such a decisive moment in history.

The letter partly reads, “The Climate Clock will be engaged in several activities with the goal of pushing world leaders to #ActinTime and make far bolder commitments than they currently are making to addressing Climate Change, eliminating fossil fuels, and allocating the funds for poorer and more vulnerable nations to make a transition to a more just, climate-safe world.

“Our goal is to amplify this core message and mission: the world has a single Deadline- a critical time window left to avert the worst impacts of Climate Change- yet many Lifelines still exist- solution pathways that are still available if government and industry are willing to #ActinTime.

“Your familiarity with key, high-level actors across Nigeria, and your ability to engage them in the service of climate justice, gives your role particular importance. We are honored by the opportunity to work with you.”

In his reaction, Chukwuebuka who is the Project Director Ned Nwoko Malaria Project expressed gratitude over the appointment.

He also pledged readiness to roll out advocacy campaigns to reduce the impact of climate change through the transition from fossil gas to renewable energy in an effort to save the environment.

He wrote on his Instagram page, chuks_anyaduba

“l am humbled to have been appointed by @climateclock.world as Director for Projects& Partnerships, Climate Clock Nigeria. The goal of Climate Clock is to amplify this core message and mission: the world has a single Deadline-a critical time window left to avert the worst impacts of Climate Change- yet many Lifelines still exist- solution pathways are still available if government and industries are willing to #ActlnTime.

“Climate Clock has a Monumental 80-Foot Clock at Union Square Newyork City, USA which shows renewable energy lifeline highlighting on the need to Act in Time to reduce carbon emission quickly.

“Anticipate some climate change advocacy initiatives in Nigeria from the office of the Director for Projects &Partnerships.”



