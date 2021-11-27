US Streaming Channel Signs MoU With Afrofilmstv To Market African Creative Contents

US Streaming Channel Signs MoU With Afrofilmstv.com To Market African Creative Contents

A big deal may be on the pipeline for African creative content creators as a Florida, US based streaming channel, Flocally signs a memorandum of understanding with a Nigerian company, Afrofilmstv.com.

The memorandum seeks to create a bigger stage for the marketing of African creative contents through Flocally, our correspondent gathered.

In the signing ceremony which took place virtually, the CEO afrofilmstv.com Chief Jasper Johnson assured that he will deliver on the mandate spelt out by the MoU.

The founder Flocally TV Ms Rose Sanchez in her comment expressed gratitude to Afrofilmstv.com for his commitment in bringing to global stage Africa films and culture renaissance.

She enjoined all artists and content creators to be part this next level for the entertainment industry in the region.

