Veteran Actor, Ogogo, Looks Quite Younger As He Celebrates His 62nd Birthday (Pix)

Veteran Actor Ogogo Looks Half His Age As He Celebrates His 62nd Birthday (Photos)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan popularly called Ogogo, took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his 62nd birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

The movie star who has been on TV screens for many years turned 62 on October 31, 2021, and he marked the occasion with lovely photos of himself looking younger than his real age

One of the photos was captioned;

“Which of the favour of my creator can I deny, the gift of life is worth beyond the measure of Infinity.

.

The happiness from within drives the hope for a better day.

.

Happy Birthday to me,

%100 greatly appreciative to my creator, May Allah perfect all that concerns me too.

.

.HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVq6f5iIPib/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...