Video Of Governor Abiodun Giving OAU Best Medical Student N5M & A Bungalow

Ogun State Governor, Gov. Dapo Abiodun has given OAU Best Medical Graduating Student, Miss Joy Oyinlola Adesina, a Five Million Naira Cash price, a Bungalow from the state Housing Scheme and a Residency Scholarship at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu Ogun State.

At the event were, Oyinlola’s parents who couldn’t but thank the Governor for the gifts and her Dad prayed for the state while mama dey cry for joy. E no easy abeg. The girl finish them for the faculty this year. She come Beautiful join.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNNBP2ey7QM

This is a cheering news for anyone that appreciates and Value Academic Excellence. No be every time we go dey hear them give Best student 100k HP laptop and in some more laughable ones, you receive Handshake.

Ogun Governor, you do well on this one. This one will be proud to say school no be scam atleast.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...