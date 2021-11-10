Video Of Nnamdi Kanu And His Lawyers In Court Today

Nnamdi Kanu was filmed exchanging a smile with his lawyer in court today, Newspremises reports.

The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was in court today, Nov. 10, for his trial.

He was brought into the courtroom around 9.52am but the case was adjourned to Jan 19 after Kanu’s team of lawyers staged a walkout over the refusal of operatives of the Department of State Services to allow some of them to gain access into the courtroom.

See a video of Kanu in court today below:

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/nnamdi-kanu-shares-a-brief-smile-with-his-lawyer-in-court-video/

