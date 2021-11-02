Viral Video Of Soldiers Shooting At Civilians In Awgu, Enugu ‘Is Propaganda’ – Army

A video circulating online showed the military with machine guns shooting indiscriminately into civilian homes in Awgu, Enugu State.

TROOPS RAID SUSPECTED IPOB/ESN HIDEOUT IN ENUGU STATE

Troops of Joint Security Team have raided a suspected Indigeneous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) hideout located in Mgbowo, Awgu Local Government Area on 1 November 2021. During the night operation, two ring leaders of IPOB/ ESN were arrested. The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation with a security agency.

It should be noted that, contrary to IPOB/ESN propaganda video, there was no incident of indiscriminate firing or unprovoked burning of houses during the raid. The joint operation in Agwu was conducted in the night and there was no destruction of any private property involved.

The trending videos in circulation claiming to represent the aftermath of the night operation is not portraying the Agwu operation. It is meant to whip up sentiment and incite the public against the Army. Meanwhile, Investigation into the video is ongoing to ascertain when and where it was shot and those involved. Any personnel found culpable would be sanctioned accordingly. Updates will be communicated when investigation is completed.

Members of the public are advised to disregard such propaganda materials intended to mislead the public. We shall continue to support other security agencies in line with our constitutional mandate in a professional manner. Any act of unprofessional conduct among our troops will not be tolerated.



ABUBAKAR ABDULLAHI

Major

Acting Deputy Director Public Relations

82 Division Nigerian Army

2 November 2021

