The Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN Presides over the federation executive council meeting at the state House Abuja

In attendance are COS, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, AGF boss mustapha, some ministers and other top seniors officials while others attend via video conferencing

Recall, The President, Muhammadu Buhari departs for Scotland to partake in climate change, COP26 in amongst other wold leaders

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVzyjASgP6j/?utm_medium=share_sheet

