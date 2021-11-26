Waldrum Loves MKO Abiola National Stadium, Wants Super Falcons Vs CIV In Abuja

Waldrum Loves Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Wants Super Falcons Vs CIV In Abuja

Super Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum, has described the newly regrassed pitch of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja as excellent and capable of hosting any big game in the world, and he fancies his Nigerian ladies confronting their next opponent at the venue, Completesports.com reports.

“This is a fantastic stadium with an excellent pitch. I love this stadium, the pitch is of a very high standard and I will love the Super Falcons to play their final Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifying game against Ivory Coast here in Abuja” Waldrum told Completesports.com in an exclusive interview after an unscheduled inspection of the renovated stadium on Thursday morning.

“I will have to discuss with the Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick through the general Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, to allow the Super Falcons play their Lady Elephants counterparts of Ivory Coast here.”

The American reiterated his love for the size of the pitch and the lushness of grass, stressing the size will enable his girls play good football to overrun their counterparts.

Waldrum said: “Honestly, we need to play here to beat the ivoriens to the Africa Cup of Nations ticket in Morocco and then fight for the World Cup slot. I just hope we get the go-ahead to play here and enjoy the advantage of the width of the pitch and possibly get more support from Nigerians in Abuja

“I have watched the way they play and I am very sure we can take advantage of the Abuja stadium to beat them well and make the second leg a formality. I am not saying that Lagos is not good We have had good time in Lagos, but in this case, I want us to play in Abuja to maximize our advantagez” Waldrum reiterated.

The Super Falcons who are currently on a nine-day camping in Abuja are expected to clash with the Lady Elephants of Cote d Ivoire on February 14, 2022 in the first leg in Nigeria while the second leg comes up a week laterMario

