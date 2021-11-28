“We Do Not Force Confessions Out Of Suspects” – DSS

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Department of State Security Services, DSS has responded to a report that confessions are being ‘forced’ out of suspects in its custody.

The security agency in a statement on Sunday, signed by its PRO, Dr. Peter Afunanya(Phd.), disclosed that the report was False adding that the agency is professional and does not take laws into its hands.

The statement read: “There is no iota of truth in the so called exclusive. The DSS does not force out confessions from suspects and has not done so in the matter of IPOB and ESN.”

“The Service is a professional agency that follows the rules of engagement and standards operating procedures in all of its activities. It does not take laws into its hands. It is a public knowledge that it has by, today, charged many suspects to court in line with democratic norms.”

“The entire reportage is a figment of the imagination of the news medium. Its aim is to simply malign the Service and bring it to disrepute.”

“By now, everyone should have been aware of the brand of guerilla journalism practised by this particular outfit. The public should ignore the report wholly.”

