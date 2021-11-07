West Ham Vs Liverpool 1 – 1 – (Live)

David Moyes says West Ham are far from imposters in the race for the top four and believes games against the likes of Liverpool could decide their fate when it comes to claiming a Champions League spot.

The Hammers finished just two points outside the top four last season and Moyes has told his squad that they are once again capable of competing for a place at Europe’s top table.

Liverpool, the only unbeaten side remaining in the Premier League this season, visit the London Stadium on Sunday with West Ham knowing a win would see them move above Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Despite their rapid rise under the Scot, who has taken the club from relegation battlers to top-four contenders in under two years, Moyes says they are not uncomfortable battling it out at the top.

“I believe as a manager that the players are not imposters,” said the former Manchester United boss.

