David Moyes’ coached West Ham leapfrogged Liverpool into third place on Sunday evening, November 7, denying Jurgen Klopp’s side a chance at making history with a stunning 3-2 victory, Newspremises reports.

Liverpool arrived at the Hammers stadium knowing that if they avoided defeat they would extend their unbeaten run to 26 matches, surpassing the club’s all-time record set by Bob Paisley’s team in 1982.

West Ham took the lead in the fourth minute when Alisson, under pressure from Angelo Ogbonna as he leapt for the ball, touched Fornals’ corner into the net.

Diogo Jota, starting in place of the injured striker, Roberto Firmino, could have equalised on the half hour but sent his header from Jordan Henderson’s cross over the crossbar.

Alexander Arnold scored a wonderful freekick when Liverpool were awarded a contentious free-kick with five minutes left.

At the start of the second half Dawson’s header hit the crossbar, while Sadio Mane’s volley was kept out by Fabianski.

Then Bowen broke the Liverpool defence in the 67th minute after Dawson and Rice smuggled the ball away for West Ham from inside their own half.

Kurt Zouma then headed a third goal which was enough for West Ham even though Liverpool’s Divock Origi scored one goal with seven minutes remaining.

With the win David Moyes now has a first win over Klopp in eight attempts while Liverpool are now in the top three.



Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/west-ham-3-2-liverpool-hammers-enter-top-three-spot-as-jurgen-klopps-men-lose-for-the-first-time-this-season/

