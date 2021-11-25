What Are You Benefitting From Your Current Relationship?

We all know that most relationships nowadays between a man and a woman just boils down to the man giving the girl money with the girl returning his favor back with sex, but off recent I went to my friends place and I was so shocked and impressed by their relationship; the boy was teaching her frontend engineering and from what I got she has already gotten an internship role with a big fortune 500 tech company already. He made known to him that everything in his kitchen and almost all his deodorants and body sprays were all gifted to him by the girl.

This really had me shook honestly, I mean things like this still happen in relationships of nowadays?

