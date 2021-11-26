What Can She Study With This WAEC Result?

Good morning Ladies and gentle men.

This morning, I got a call from my younger sister telling me that she has seen her WAEC Results. However, the tone of her voice was somehow not good. I suspected that something was wrong… I saw the results finally and here are are grades

Christian Religious Studies – E8

Economics – F9

Government – C5

Literature-in- English – C6

Civic Education – E8

English Language – D7

Yoruba – C4

Mathematics – B3

Catering Craft practice – F9

Please, help me advice her on which course she can study in the university with this WAEC results.

Mods , please I will appreciate if it is moved to front page for more advice. Thanks

