What Can She Study With This WAEC Result?

Good morning Ladies and gentle men.
This morning, I got a call from my younger sister telling me that she has seen her WAEC Results. However, the tone of her voice was somehow not good. I suspected that something was wrong… I saw the results finally and here are are grades
Christian Religious Studies – E8
Economics – F9
Government – C5
Literature-in- English – C6
Civic Education – E8
English Language – D7
Yoruba – C4
Mathematics – B3
Catering Craft practice – F9
Please, help me advice her on which course she can study in the university with this WAEC results.
Mods , please I will appreciate if it is moved to front page for more advice. Thanks