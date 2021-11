Happy Sunday all, please for those who have experience in these things, for someone who register for PhD in Nigeria but hasn’t done dissertation and course work, or maybe even just started like 3 months ago, what is the title the person is to write on documents, some places online say PhD(s) for some countries and PhD(abd), but please in Nigeria what’s the ball game? Thanks

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...