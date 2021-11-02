What Is The Highest Amount A Salary Job Has Paid You?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

It is that time of the month when most salary earners smile home. Some have been paid and some are yet to be paid.

Personally, I haven’t had a full time job in over 4 years because of school. My first full time job before I gained admission paid me 8k per month.

I recently landed a full-time job (remote) that offered me a monthly pay of 500k. As a final year student, who has never earned this amount of money in a month, I’m blown away �.

So what’s the highest amount your full time job has paid you?

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: