What Is The Highest Amount A Salary Job Has Paid You?

It is that time of the month when most salary earners smile home. Some have been paid and some are yet to be paid.

Personally, I haven’t had a full time job in over 4 years because of school. My first full time job before I gained admission paid me 8k per month.

I recently landed a full-time job (remote) that offered me a monthly pay of 500k. As a final year student, who has never earned this amount of money in a month, I’m blown away �.

So what’s the highest amount your full time job has paid you?

