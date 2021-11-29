What Rita Dominic, Funke Akindele, Others Wore To AMAA 2021 (Photos)

The 2021 AMAA ceremony recently went down and it was indeed a celebration of African talents

The AMA Awards, are presented annually to recognize excellence among professionals working in, or non-African professionals who have contributed to, the African film industry, Igbere TV reports.

It was founded by Peace Anyiam-Osigwe and is run through the Africa Film Academy. The awards are aimed at honouring and promoting excellence in the African movie industry as well as uniting the African continent through arts and culture.

The award was attended by AMMA nominees Rita Dominic, Funke Akindele, Gloria Anozie Young. Others include JJC Skillz, Paul Obazeli, Maureen Solomon, Gideon Okeke, Keppy Bassey, Bimbo Manuel and Dayo Amusa.

Nollywood divas Funke Akindele-Bello and Rita Dominic both lost the best actress category to their Ugandan colleague Joan Agaba.

See what some of the celebrities wore to the event.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...