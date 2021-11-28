What Tech Skill Can I Combine With Bricklaying?

I just started learning bricklaying. And I want a tech skill which I can use to subliment the bricklaying work.
I go to the bricklaying work by 7am and come back by 5pm or 6pm. I don’t just want to be a brick layer forever, so, I need a good skill which I can fall back to later. Something I can use the remaining time I have in the evening to be learning before I go to sleep.
I have personally thought about programming since I once took classes in it but couldn’t finish it.
Someone should suggest something for me. A skill I can bank on if I decide to quit bricklaying.