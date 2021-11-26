“Whatever You Hear About Me, Please Believe It” – 2Face Idibia

Nigerian musician and entrepreneur 2Face has asked people to believe whatever they hear about him from others, Igbere TV reports.

The 46-year-old singer in an Instagram story on Thursday said he no longer has time to explain himself to anyone.

The post which is a quote reads; “Whatever you heard about me, please believe it. I no longer have time to explain myself. You can add some if you want.”



https://instagram.com/stories/official2baba/2714745844404496628?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

This comes after the father of seven defended his wife, Annie Idibia against critics who accused her of creating a burner account and sending a message to Justin Idibia, son of 2face’s baby mama Pero Adeniyi.

