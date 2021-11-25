‘What’s My Best Relocation Choice?’

I’ve been thinking strongly of relocating these past couple years and I’ve made up mind I’m going for it in 2022.

I’m awaiting my IELTS result already and will redo if needed.

A little bio

31 years with about 8 years professional experience in Agric, top tier companies, married with 1 child and expecting one by June next year. I’ll be able to come up with #5million for this project.

3 options on my mind.

1. Canada skilled migration

2. Australian skilled migration

3. Post graduate in Germany.

I’ve breezed through their pages but there’s so much information to consume and so right now, I want to make a reasonable choice I can follow through to the end.

Which option do I have/has the best prospects for me please. I’ve thought of USA post graduate but the tuitions are just too high.

Thanks

