Here are mine……the most recent ones though.

My 2 year old when he’s about eating ‘ mummy come and eat, thank you ma’

1yr+: ‘the floor fall me down’ and when she was two+: mummy, the moon is following me.

Share yours, let’s have fun this sunny Thursday afternoon.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...