Hello Nairalanders

We all know breakfast is the most efficient meal of the day. Studies have also shown that the right meal in the morning get your your system up and active all through the day. Have been having difficulties settling for heavy meal like staples rice and bread in the morning, so I don’t mind if you can suggest a nice breakfast one can have in the morning for going to the office?

I’ll be in the comment section for your suggestions.

