Which Of These 3 Meals Would You Remove Forever? (Pictures)

If you are asked to do away with one of these meals, which one will it be?

A. EBA

B. RICE

C. NOODLES..

I can’t joke with Eba and I love my rice with ofada sauce.

For me, noodles is out forever… What about you?

