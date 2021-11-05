Which Of These Football Records Is Unbreakable?

Hello guys, let have some little argument here.

Which if the record you think that is unbreakable and state the reason.

1. 91 Goals in One calendar year by Messi

2. 3 World cup by Pele

3. 17 Goals in 1 champion league CR7

4. 5 Goals in 9 minutes by Robert Lewandowaki

My view

To break Messi 91 Goals in calendar year possible to me, it’s not really hard to break, expecially in Spanish league and Germany.

CR7 17 Goals in a season also wouldn’t be that hard to break. it’s likely Lewandowaki or halland break this year.

The most difficult would be Pele’s 3 times World cup record.

also, Lewandowaki is also tough but I give it to Pele record

Source: Obembet

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...