Whitemoney Begs BBNaija To Stop Married People From Participating In The Show

Big Brother Naija season six winner, Whitemoney, has appealed to the organizers of the reality show nor to allow married people to participate in the show, IgbereTV reports.

He said this in a recent interview with Media Room Hub. Whitemoney also made reference to his co-stars, Boma and Tega’s entanglement on the show to explain the reason behind his opinion.

He noted that married people are also regular human beings and not all of them are strong enough to ignore some distractions. According to him, Tega is still suffering from her situation with Boma on the show.

In his words:

“Big Brother, you know I love you so much, you made me a star, anything I asked, you always do for me, if you could do just one thing for me. Scrap out married people from the show, for the sake of the platform.

A lot of people said this year edition taught them a lot things. Married people are humans, not all of them have the strong zeal to wade up distraction. For instance, Tega is still suffering from her last experience in the show, same thing with Boma. The fans are still dragging them till today”.



https://igberetvnews.com/1404853/whitemoney-begs-bbnaija-stop-married-people-participating-show/

