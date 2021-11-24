Whitemoney Kneels Down & Thanks God As He Lands In Dubai (Photos, Video)

Whitemoney, the Big Brother Naija 2021 winner, has been seen reacting differently amongst his fellow ex-housemates after a touchdown in Dubai, the United Arabs Emirate.

The final six reality stars are currently on a trip organized by Pepsi to make an appearance at the One Africa Music Fest in Dubai.

Immediately after the flight’s touchdown in Dubai, WhiteMoney singled himself out of his colleagues, Pere, Cross, Boma, and others to express utmost gratitude by demonstrating the Islamic prayer gestures.

Watch the video below:

[flash=425,300]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Jryp1rzhto[/flash]

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...