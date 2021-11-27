WHO Names New COVID Variant Omicron, Designates It A Variant Of Concern

The Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution met today to review what is known about the #COVID19 variant B.1.1.529.

They advised WHO that it should be designated a Variant of Concern.

WHO has named it Omicron, in line with naming protocols

The designation of Variant of Concern means:

� countries should share genome sequences

� report initial cases/clusters to WHO

� perform field investigations & lab assessments to understand impacts, epidemiology, severity, effectiveness of public health & social measures

This new #COVID19 Variant of Concern Omicron underscores the need to accelerate #VaccinEquity and get COVID-19 vaccines to health workers, older people and others at risk who still have not received their first and second doses.

We should work together to reduce the circulation of #COVID19:

�Get vaccinated if you have access

� Wear a mask

↔️ Keep physical distance

� Ventilate spaces

�� Good hand & respiratory hygiene

#InThisTogether



https://twitter.com/WHO/status/1464300796972044301?t=2oczpPMJ-kNdjWhQJg4pYA&s=19

