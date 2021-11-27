WHO Names New COVID Variant Omicron, Designates It A Variant Of Concern

The Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution met today to review what is known about the #COVID19 variant B.1.1.529.
They advised WHO that it should be designated a Variant of Concern.
WHO has named it Omicron, in line with naming protocols
The designation of Variant of Concern means:
� countries should share genome sequences
� report initial cases/clusters to WHO
� perform field investigations & lab assessments to understand impacts, epidemiology, severity, effectiveness of public health & social measures
This new #COVID19 Variant of Concern Omicron underscores the need to accelerate #VaccinEquity and get COVID-19 vaccines to health workers, older people and others at risk who still have not received their first and second doses.
We should work together to reduce the circulation of #COVID19:
�Get vaccinated if you have access
� Wear a mask
↔️ Keep physical distance
� Ventilate spaces
�� Good hand & respiratory hygiene
#InThisTogether
https://twitter.com/WHO/status/1464300796972044301?t=2oczpPMJ-kNdjWhQJg4pYA&s=19