OMICRON: World health organization urges accelerated Vaccine rollout amidst ‘Severe’ Omicron Variant

The World health organization ( WHO) has urged all its members to ‘accelerate ‘ vaccine rollouts across the world to combat the new omicron variant of Corona Virus.

Director General of the World health organization (WHO) , Tedros Adhanom , said the new Covid-19 variant could have ‘severe consequences ‘ in different parts of the world, including Africa, where the Vaccine uptake is slow.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bk6ppY7rsNo

