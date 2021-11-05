Why Are Nigerians So Quick To Accept Inflation?

Nigeria is the only country in the world where a product will jump in price by 50% and sales of that product won’t change.

It has made corporations greedy and they milk Nigerians with reckless abandon at the slightest opportunity.

Why can’t people just boycott those greedy brands,move to cheaper ones and let it sink in the heads of this corporations that no brand is too big to fail,irrespective of product or distribution network.

As someone that has travelled a lot around Africa,I can boast that Nigeria is the only place where this happens and consumers will show vulnerability and dependency by simply continuing patronage and showing these people that “we don’t have a choice”.

This is a very wrong message to pass,make una try wise up abeg.

Brand loyalty is a daft thing to do cos you would be taken advantage of by oligarchs.

I drop my pen.

This needs to get to front page let’s discuss more on this.

