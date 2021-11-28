Why Do Christians Worship On Sundays?

Hello Nairaland Christians, have you for once wondered why you christains worship on Sundays and not the Sabbath day.

If you study your Bible well, you will realize that when GOD was done with his creations,he rested on the Seventh day and blessed it saying we should keep it holy.

Now, looking at the days of the week, the seventh day of the week is Saturday and not Sunday.Sunday is the first day of a new week.

So,why do we worship on Sundays and not the seventh day of the week?

Are we really following God’s commandments at all or we are just deceiving ourselves?

