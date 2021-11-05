Why Do Nigerians Hate Paying Their Debt?

There’s been a rise of Nigerians defaulting on Loans and coming online to form victims.

Why would you take a loan you have no plans of paying back?

This Loan companies don’t collect collateral, so how else do expect them to recover their money if they don’t harras you?

Just go through this thread and see how wicked humans are.

https://www.nairaland.com/6835279/loan-app-agent-keeps-blackmailing

They all forget this loan company is somebody’s investment with staff to pay.

If everyone keeps defaulting on the loan won’t they run out of business?

WHY ARE WE NEVER STRAIGHTFORWARD AS NIGERIANS?

I urge the CBN/ FG to start blocking the BVN and bank accounts attached to the BVN of loan defaulters, this will reduce the trend of evil people taking loans and refusing to pay.

