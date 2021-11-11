Why I Pushed For Direct Primaries ― Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila on Thursday explained why he called for the adoption of direct primaries as the only method through which political parties should elect candidates to stand for elections in the newly passed Electoral Bill, 2021.

The Speaker said direct primaries would bring more accountability and adequate representation as political office holders would not be restricted to pleasing a group of few people selected as delegates, but would work for the interest of the generality of their party members, and by extension, the electorate.

Besides, Gbajabiamila said he observed that many Nigerians, especially the youths, want to participate fully in the election of those that would represent them right from the grassroots level, hence his resolve to champion direct primaries.

The Speaker, while hosting a delegation of the Nigerian youths on a thank-you visit for his role on direct primaries led by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, said he preferred a situation where the political space is opened for all, including the youths, to participate fully.

This is even as Nigerian youths thanked the Speaker for single-handedly moving for the amendment in the Electoral Act to have direct primaries as the only method of electing parties’ candidates.

Gbajabiamila said some members of the political class may not be comfortable with the arrangement, but that the majority of the masses are in support of direct primaries, which he said would give them the opportunity of deciding who would represent them.

Advancing some of the reasons, Gbajabiamila said: “If I know that my return will depend on some few men, I may care about you. But if I know that my return will depend on my accountability and representation to the people, I will do the right thing.

“It is important for this generation to open the door of leadership to the next generation. We must allow every Nigerian to participate fully in the process of leadership. I, therefore, stand with Direct Primary.

“That’s why I said at different fora that I’m for direct primaries. We have to do this for the sake of the institution.

“When you gather yourselves (as youths), chances are that you’ll win. Democracy is a government of the people. Democracy is not just a general election. It starts from the primaries.”

The Speaker, therefore, challenged the Nigerian youths to “take advantage of the new amendment,” saying “power is not served a la carte.

“I’ll ask that you carry that advocacy out there because it’s for you.”

He noted that the youths are part of the reasons why lawmakers exist, saying, “The youths are the greatest asset of any nation, not just in Nigeria.”

He said Nigerian youths are thriving in different spheres of life, but that when it comes to politics, they do not show much interest.

“Since the Not Too Young to Run became law, you’ve not taken advantage of that. The Act appears to be a paper tiger. The enabling environment to work for that Act isn’t capitalised on.”



https://tribuneonlineng.com/electoral-bill-why-i-pushed-for-direct-primaries-%e2%80%95-gbajabiamila/

