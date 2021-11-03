Why Should A Bank Ask This Question?

There’s is something suspicious I noticed. A friend went for a bank upgrade which I accompanied him.

While he made available the documents needed, I noticed he was ask questions and one of the questions which got my attention was concerning his address.

They were interested in his address and the lady even asked “if one needs to find you, is this the address that will work?”

At the marketing room he told me he was asked the description of the building he resides in like the color, bungalow or story, gate colour

So to those who are enlightened on this, my question is why is such information needed especially the details of his residence?.

Is there a reason for this?

