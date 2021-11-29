Why The Stigmatisation Of Women Who Smoke? (Pictures)

I’m as very light smoker- at most, three to four cigarettes a week…
I’m very young, and I started smoking two years ago…
In our society, if a woman is known to be a smoker… She’s looked down on… And false assumptions are made of her personality…
Why the stigmatisation? I know men are victims too but women who smoke are viewed as classless etc… While with men, it’s simply a bad habit…
What’s your opinion on women who smoke? And what’s your reason?
I would appreciate comments based on experiences rather than bias…
And I need valid points how SMOKING directly indicates a wayward woman…
Thanks!