Why There Are No Aborted Or Dead Babies In Hell

The closest any human being could get to physically meeting God or seeing His ways and how things were done in His Kingdom which is in heaven, here on Earth, is through meeting and observing the ways of little children. Hence Jesus used them as examples for His disciples to emulate, saying, “Of such is the kingdom of heaven”. Mark 10:14

So if little children are the ones that remind God of heaven most when He looks down at the Earth, why would He want to send them to hell?

The souls in hell are workers of iniquity, hence little children of whom Jesus said, “of such is the kingdom of God”, including the unborn who have never worked iniquity, could not possibly be in hell. Matthew 13:41-41; Revelation 21:8

The woman who said she saw aborted babies in the following thread, https://www.nairaland.com/6868933/kathy-mcdaniel-misfit-hell-heaven, never spoke of their souls but exposed how those of devil kill/abort them, and how they dump their dead bodies. But of course the agents of the devil would want to misinterpret that to mislead humans and to blaspheme the name of God.

But the devil is a liar and was a murderer since the beginning. John 8:44

He’s the thief who never comes to any man except to steal, kill and destroy his life just like he did to man in the beginning, so it would be foolish to fall for his lies. John 10:10

A word is enough for the wise.

