Why You Can’t Be Angry At Pastors Flying Jets – Mildred Okonkwo

“You Can’t Be Angry At Pastors Flying Jets. You Don’t Know Their Sacrifices”- Clergywoman, Mildred Okonkwo

A Nigerian clergywoman, Pastor Mildred Okonkwo has said that people shouldn’t be angry when pastors live luxurious lifestyle because according to her, pastors also work hard like every other person in order to live a comfortable lifestyle, IgbereTV reports.

She made this statement during a church service. She said that pastors also sow seed in church just like every other church member. She went on to say that it is therefore wrong for one to get angry at pastors flying jets because such a person who gets angry does not know the sacrifices the pastor made to acquire the private jet.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-gxITPtly0

https://igberetvnews.com/1405519/cant-angry-pastors-flying-jets-dont-know-sacrifices-clergywoman-mildred-okonkwo-video/

