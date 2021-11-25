Wife Who Staged Her Own Kidnap, Demanded Ransom From Husband, Arrested In Ekiti (Pix)

A housewife identified as Sule Nana has been arrested by the Ekiti State Police Command for allegedly faking her own kidnap and demanding a ransom from her husband.

ASP Sunday Abutu, spokesperson of the command, who paraded her alongside other suspects, said she was arrested by men of the Rapid Respond Squad after thorough and intensive investigation.

According to the PPRO, the incident happened on Saturday.

He said the the RRS operatives got a distress call from Nana that she was kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Ifaki-Oye-Ekiti road.

He said, “On 20/11/2021 at about 1030hrs, a distress call was received from one Sule Nana ‘f’ that she was kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Ifaki/Oye-Ekiti road alongside other passengers.

“She called her husband that the kidnappers were demanding for a sum of fifty thousand naira (#50,000:00) ransom before she could be released. The RRS Operatives, upon the receipt of the complaint, swung into action by combing the bush along Ifaki/Oye-Ekiti before it was later discovered that Sule Nana kidnapped herself to get money from her relatives. She has confessed to the commission of the crime.”

According to the suspect, she decided to plan her own abduction in order to get money from her husband and relatives before she got arrested.

She said, “I needed some money but I could not see any help and I decided to plan my abduction where I will collect ransom. I called my husband to demand N50,000 ransom and in the process, I was arrested.”

https://dailytrust.com/wife-who-staged-own-kidnap-demanded-ransom-from-husband-arrested

