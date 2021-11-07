Winner Anambra Governorship Election: Soludo, the man to beat

Nigerians, especially people from Anambra are anxiously waiting for the latest news on winner of the governorship election. Charles Soludo, a professor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance appear to be the man to beat.

Election results released so far show that Soludo is the man to beat. He is leading in the election. Mr Andy Uba, a candidate of the All Peoples Congress (APC) is far behind in the result. Aside him, another major contender is Valentine Ozigbo, a brilliant business executive and former Managing Director of Transcorp. GISTMASTER gathered Ozigbo was rated high at the Governorship debate organiser by Arise TV in conjunction with Enough is Enough, a group fighting for good governance in Nigeria.

Independent National Electoral Commission result released as at time of going to press shows Soludo is leading in the following local governments: Orumba South, Njijoka, Awka South, Onitsha South, Anambra East, Anaocha, and Anambra South. At the moment Soludo is leading in about 10 local Government in Anambra. More results are still coming and we will keep you updated.

