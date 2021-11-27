Witchcraft And Charms Are Illegal In Nigeria. Here Is What The Law Says

People own charms for various reasons. Some use it to protect themselves from danger, while others use it to cause their fellow humans harm. However, no matter your reason for having charms in your possession it is still regarded as illegal.

Chapter 20 of the Criminal Code specifically makes provisions for the possession of witchcraft, juju, and criminal charms. In this article we would examine what the law provides on charms, juju and witchcraft.

According to Section 210 of the Criminal Code, any person who fits into certain categories will be guilty of an offence. These categories include:

1. Any person who by statements or actions represents himself as a witch

2. Any person who accuses or threatens to accuse any person with being a witch or having the power or witchcraft

3. Any person who makes, sells, uses or has in his possession any charm, juju or drug which has powers

4. Any person who directs, controls or takes part in the worship or invocation of any juju prohibited by the state commissioner

5. Any person who is in possession or has control over any human remains used or intended to be used in the worship or invocation of any juju

6. Any person who makes, assists in making or has in his possession anything believed to be associated with human sacrifice or other unlawful practice

Anyone suspected to be under any of the categories listed above would be guilty of a misdemeanour. He or she would be liable to an imprisonment term of two years.

An offender who fits into any of the categories above must be arrested with a warrant.

Furthermore, according to Section 213 of the Criminal Code, any person who makes or sells charms that has the power to protect criminals or delay the course of justice would be guilty of a felony. He or she would be liable to an imprisonment term of five years.

