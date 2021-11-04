Withdrawal Of Army Checkpoints Is Targeted At Amotekun – Ondo State Governor

The Ondo State Government in a swift reaction to the withdrawal of army checkpoints wish to state that it desires not to go into the merits of the flying story about non-payment of allowances to any arm of the military. It deserves no such efforts more so, that, the concerned arm of the military has yet to issue any statement in that regard.

It must be noted that notwithstanding the politicisation of any situation, the Ondo State Government ably led by Mr Rotimi Akeredolu shall not, under whatever circumstances, succumb to blackmail and allow any puerile allegation wrapped under ethnicised platforms to wrought further violence on our people.

‘It must be clear to all, that the target is Amotekun. Unfortunately for whoever whose motive is to perpetuate violence under any guise, our resolve to sustain Amotekun remains unwavering. We won’t be deterred in any form. Our time-tested character and attitude toward tackling insecurity even at odd times shall not be compromised.’

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/ondo-govt-tackles-pdp-over-removal-of-army-checkpoints/

