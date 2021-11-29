Wizkid Brings Out Chris Brown On Stage At O2 Show (Photos, Video)

Wizkid brings out Chris Brown at O2 show for singer’s first UK performance in a decade

Brown was banned from entering the UK in 2010 after he was arrested for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

Wizkid brought out R&B singer Chris Brown during the first of his sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London.

The Nigerian artist was performing as part of his Made in Lagos tour. The first show broke the record for fastest-selling Afrobeats gig after tickets sold out in under 12 minutes.

During last night’s (Sunday 28 November) performance, Wizkid brought out special guests including Nigerian artist Tems and UK rapper Skepta.

Chris Brown came out to perform a rendition of “Go Crazy”, his 2020 collaboration with Young Thug.

It marked the controversial R&B singer’s first UK performance in over a decade. Brown was banned from entering the UK in 2010 after he was arrested in 2009 for assaulting his then-girlfriend, artist Rihanna, after a Grammy’s party.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPMFknhCs5s

Source:

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/chris-brown-wizkid-o2-ban-b1965972.html%3famp

